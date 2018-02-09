Investigation Continues in Hibbing Fire That Killed Four in December

Several Areas Are Still Being Investigated

HIBBING, Minn.-The investigation continued today for the Hibbing fire that killed four people, including two children, Dec. 26.

More than 20 people, including the Hibbing Fire Marshal, private fire investigators, electrical engineers, and fire protection engineers, descended upon the home to get more answers.

“The home was partially enclosed and a structure was built enclosing the rear of the home that sustained the most damage,” the Hibbing Fire Department said in a prepared statement.

Local contractors had been working over many days to try and unthaw the frozen fire scene for today.

“The scene processing went well, but nothing to report on findings as of yet,” the fire department said.