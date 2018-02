Keeping Your Body Healthy in Cold Weather

Active Adventures: Safety for Muscles and Joints in Cold Weather

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Active Adventures we spoke with Annita Winkels, DPT of In Motion Therapy.

Winkels gave advice for staying healthy while out in extremely cold weather.

In Motion Therapy is located at 2701 W Superior St #112, Duluth, MN 55806.

They can be reached at (218) 727-1180 or www.inmotiontherapy.com.