One Taken by Helicopter After Snowmobile Crash North of Virginia

Victim Has Non-Life Threatening Injuries

VIRGINIA, Minn.-A 76-year-old man from Grand Rapids has non-life threatening injuries after a snowmobile accident in rural Virginia today.

Multiple rescue crews responded to the scene at 3 p.m. to the single snowmobile accident on Laurentian Snowmobile Trail, about three miles east of Highway 53 in Wuori Township.

“The lone male operator had been traveling last in a group of 10 riders heading westbound on the trail,” the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The male operator appeared to have lost control on a right hand curve, left the trail, and was thrown from his snowmobile.”

The man was transported by Virginia ambulance personnel from the scene and eventually flown by North Memorial Air Medical to Essentia Health- Duluth.

The accident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of driver is being withheld pending notification of family members.