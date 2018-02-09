Proctor Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison on Attempted Murder Charge

Shooting Occurred After Suspect Got Into Argument With His Girlfriend

PROCTOR, Minn.-Forty-one-old Rusty Kallis of Proctor was sentenced today to 16 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.

Kallis was accused of trying to shoot his live-in girlfriend back in 2016. During the incident, police said he fired numerous rounds in a home on the 100-block of Fifth Street in Proctor.

The shooting occurred after getting into an argument with his girlfriend. No one was injured in the incident.

He had entered a guilty plea back in December.