Rep. Nolan Retirement Announcement Surprises Northland

Many Candidates Have Announced Running for the 8th District Congressional Seat

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota’s 8th District Congressional Representative Rick Nolan announced he’s retiring at the end of his term and will not be a candidate for re-election.

Rep. Rick Nolan has spent 16 years in elective office devoting a lot of time to Minnesota. In a statement released Friday Nolan says there’s a time and a purpose for everything and now is the time for him to pass the baton onto the next generation.

“It’s a complete surprise,” UMD political science professor Cindy Rugeley said.

“Make no mistake – I love my work representing you in the Congress, and the decision to leave is agonizing to say the least..,” Nolan said.

Nolan began his third term in 2017 and was named one of the top ten most effective members of Congress in a study conducted by the University of Virginia and University of Vanderbilt. He has received praise from various groups and also acknowledged in TIME magazine for his leadership in keeping America out of war with Syria. News of Nolan’s retirement is a surprise to Minnesota.

“Rick and I didn’t always get agree on everything but we agreed on somethings and I know he did his best to serve the citizens of the 8th Congressional District,” Republican Congressional Candidate Pete Stauber said.

Rugeley tells FOX21 the seat is important to the democrats and the republicans.

We are learning Friday night that former Northland news personality Michelle Lee is considering a run for Nolan’s seat on the DFL side. In a statement she said she will be making a decision in the next week. Also on twitter long time GOP candidate Stewart Mills has said he may re–think running for the seat after declaring in November he wouldn’t run again.

“It’s big for the State all of the sudden we have a very competitive race,” Rugeley said.

Meanwhile representatives spoke honoring Nolan.

“He wasn’t afraid to reach across the aisle to work with those he didn’t always agree with to get things done for Minnesotans,” Sen. Tina Smith said.

“When he takes on a fight, he never backs down. With a twinkle in his eye and a big heart for his constituents, he has been a joy to work with,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

In the statement Nolan says he’s determined to finish his term strong, after he will continue to speak out, but will be doing so as a private citizen.