St. Louis County Gets AA+ Credit Rating

County Will Issue Bonds Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn.-Standard and Poor’s Ratings Service has reaffirmed St. Louis County’s AA+ credit rating.

“This is good news for St. Louis County and its tax payers as it comes just days before a large planned sale of $28 million of general obligation capital improvement bonds to fund construction of a new government services center facility in Virginia, as well as initial costs such as site improvement and advance ordering for the planned public works maintenance facility in Cook,” the county said in a prepared statement.

St. Louis County has held an AA+ rating since November of 2013.

The St. Louis County Board is expected to approve the issuance of $28,095,000 at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13.