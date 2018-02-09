St. Luke’s Doctors Help Patients Deal Impact of Cancer Treatment

Cancer Management: Tips for Improving Your Quality of Life

DULUTH, Minn. – This month, doctors from St. Luke’s Hospital are working together to help those who have gone through cancer treatment.

Stacy Sandberg, the Clinic Manager for St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center, stopped by FOX 21 to discuss an upcoming lecture.

The lecture is part of a Cancer Survivorship series.

The theme on Tuesday, February 20 is “Quality of life”.

Dr. Leslie Cavazos will be focusing on rehab after cancer treatment and how that can relate to Neuromusculoskeletal disorders.

She’ll talk about helping people maintain their quality of life and what can be done to help with fatigue and weakness through pain management.

Dr. Kathryn Thompson will discuss pain management procedures that people can consider before, during and after cancer treatment.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, February 13.

To register call (218) 249-5527, or head to www.slhduluth.com/survivorship.