Garrett Carr Ice Fishing Tournament Brings Superior Community Together

Sixth Annual Tournament Aimed to Raise $15,000 for Local Organizations

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Garrett Carr Ice Fishing Tournament has brought the Superior community together for the past six years to honor a man whose life was lost in a 2012 hunting accident.

Saturday, anglers filled the ice on Kimball’s Bay near Superior raising money for local causes. Their goal was to raise $15,000 this year. Proceeds go to the Superior Police Department’s Random Acts of Kindness program and other charities across the region.

Organizers say the tournament is a fitting way to remember their friend, Garrett.

“We all have friends that pass away through our lifetime and his you just couldn’t let fade away, you have to keep the name going, every year I think it’s more powerful,” said organizer Craig Sutherland. “Now when you hear the name Garrett Carr, I think everyone will smile and that’s what we want.”

After the tournament, a reception was held at Barker’s Island Inn. Local businesses donated prizes for benefits and raffles.