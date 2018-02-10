Volunteers Clean up Local Park with Bonfire Bash

Volunteers are clearing out honeysuckle brush and buckthorn.

DULUTH, Minn.- Volunteers held a bonfire bash with aims to help reach a $10,000 grant to improve Norton Park.

The Duluth Invasive Species Red Rapid Respone team is helping make Norton Park an enjoyable place for everyone. Friday the clean up crew burned the collected invasive brush inviting volunteers to lend a hand and warm up by the fire.

“We have so many people that have lived in the neighborhood for 20 to 30 plus years, that grew up playing hockey here and T-ball,” Norton Park Community Club President Tim Freitag said. ”They want that to see that continue with the future generations too. So they can see their grandkids play and have this park too.”

Norton park is hoping to make accessibility improvements $10,000 grant from St. Louis County. Attending events such as this one with the rapid response team helps put volunteer hours towards the St. Louis County grant.