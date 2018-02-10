Winter Frolic Hosts Unique Competition

The festival is going on throughout the weekend.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.-The 10th annual Winter Frolic Festival held a new unique competition this year.

Coordinators of the Winter Frolic say, it’s all about getting families to enjoy the winter season. The Winter Frolic has sledding, bean bag toss, and new this year Kayak relay races. Community members gathered creating teams and sledding down a hill in kayaks. Participants said the most challenging part, was running back up the hill.

The winning team, known as the Giddy-Up Gals, told FOX 21 they aren’t giving away their winning secrets.

“So we’re in it to win it and it was super fun,” participant Brenda Swanson said. “It was great, it was a good experience, and hopefully they will do it again next year so we can redeem our title.”

The Giddy-Up Gals said Winter Frolic is a great time to bundle up, get together, and build a community.

“We’ve got people from Duluth and Carlton they drove up. Some of them did the vintage ride and came in for that,” Winter Frolic Board Member Terri Mcdannold. “So it kind of brings everybody together and a fun day. At least the sun came out.”

Board members say the event is a safe hub for families to enjoy activities, with something for everyone all in one place.