Kids Compete In Martial Arts Tournament

DULUTH, Minn.- A competition held in Duluth Sunday brought in participants from four years old to sixty years old.

The Spirit of the Arts Winter Tournament is a marshal arts competition. The sport has many benefits, including balance and self control.

Competitors travel from as far as Canada to be on the mat in Duluth.

“It’s kind like a big family, we tend to meet the same people and then there’s always new ones that are joining us,” sensei Stefan Stein said.

Every tournament is dedicated to a charity. This year’s Spirit of the Winter Arts Tournament is in honor of the Wounded Warriors project.

Coordinators say each tournament raises nearly $1,000.