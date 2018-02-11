Lake Superior Brewing Co. Hosts Tommy Bentz Band

DULUTH, Minn.- Blues music filled Lake Superior Brewing Company thanks to a live performance from the Tommy Bentz Band.

The band is from River Falls, Wisconsin , performing rock, to jazz, and new grass music.

One man in the crowd said he typically spends Sundays relaxing at home but the live show was worth the outing.

“Looked up the band online, I like blues a lot, I like to play a little blues and I like to drink a little beer,”on–goer Reed Buyers said. “So I saw a couple of YouTube videos of this guy and I said lets go.”

Ongoers said the show at brewery is also special because they got to enjoy live music in the early evening rather than late at night.