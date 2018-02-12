Amnesty International Delegation Visits Duluth to Talk Mining Safety

Group Discussed 2014 Mount Polley Copper Mine Disaster in Canada

DULUTH, Minn. – A delegation from Amnesty International was in Duluth Monday sharing their experiences from the 2014 Mount Polley Copper Mine disaster in British Columbia, Canada. The delegation also met with local leaders to discuss the future of mining.

They’re helping to lead a discussion about what regulations are being put in place to ensure safety if the proposed Polyment copper nickel mine near Babbitt moves forward.

“We think this serves as a really important lesson to help residents and regulators in their decision making,” said Tara Scurr from Amnesty International Canada.

The DNR and Pollution Control Agency are accepting Polymet comments until March. After that, a decision will be made to issue or deny the mining permits.