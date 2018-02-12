Duluth City Council Passes Flavored Tobacco Ban

Ban Affects Convenience Stores, Not Smoke Shops

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth city council voted 7–2 Monday night in favor of banning the sale of flavored tobacco products in convenience stores, including gas stations.

Councilors Noah Hobbs and Jay Fosle were the only two councilors who voted against the ban.

The chamber was packed for the controversial vote.

One side says flavored tobacco is a public health issue, and a band is a way to detour kids from using tobacco products in their lives.

The other side of the issue says the ordinance will hurt Duluth’s economy, especially the mom and pop convenience stores.

Both sides spoke out at the council meeting, with more than a dozen people taking to the podium.

The new ordinance will go into effect in four months, according to councilor Zack Filipovich.

The ban does not affect smoke shops and other tobacco outlets.