Duluth Flower Farm Offers Valentine’s Day Arrangements

DULUTH, Minn. – Valentine’s Day is just two days away and if you haven’t purchased a gift for your sweetheart yet, you’re in luck.

Duluth Flower Farm is providing Valentine’s Day flowers for the first time.

The program is featuring all Minnesota-grown flowers.

The Duluth Flower Farm is offering eight arrangements to choose from and is providing free delivery.

To purchase an arrangement head to www.duluthflowerfarm.com, or call (218) 409-2520.