Former St. Paul Mayor Dropping Out of Governor’s Race

Still Crowded Field for Governor

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Former Saint Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is dropping out of the governor’s race on the democratic side.

He had previously served as the mayor for St. Paul for 12 years.

“For the past 15 months, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to travel to every area of Minnesota and meet with people from all different walks of life,” he said. “I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received. So, it is with a heavy heart that I announce today the suspension of my campaign for governor of Minnesota. Minnesota is a special state with truly amazing residents. Hearing your stories, your hopes and fears, was an inspiration as I did the hard work of campaigning to be your Governor.”

Even with Coleman dropping out, it still leaves about a dozen candidates left who are going after the seat.