Garrison Keillor Plaque Removed from University of Minnesota

"Fine by me. Do I have to return my B.A.?" - Garrison Keillor

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota has removed a plaque from the Scholars Walk honoring former Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor. The Scholars Walk is a monument on the university campus that pays tribute to notable faculty and alumni. It was constructed between 2004 and 2006 and features Rhodes Scholars, as well as Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Keillor has come under fire due to sexual harassment accusations. Late in 2017 Minnesota Public Radio, which aired A Prairie Home Companion for 40 years, severed ties with Keillor over these accusations.

Garrison Keillor was a 1966 graduate of the U of M English department. In a Facebook post today he wrote, “The idea of the Walk was some nameless bureaucrat’s and was an embarrassment anyway: a great public university is about equality and anonymity and I’m proud to be a U of M grad, no need for a plaque.”

The post continued with a denial of the sexual harassment accusations. Keillor finished the post by saying, “The U of M Library asked for my papers years ago and I donated them. So now I guess they won’t want them anymore. Fine by me. Do I have to return my B.A.?”