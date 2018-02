Lakeside Bakery Closing

Will be Open Through Easter at Least

DULUTH, Minn.-The Lakeside Bakery in the east end of Duluth has announced it will be closing.

Staff from Johnson’s Bakery, which owns Lakeside Bakery, said it will be open through at least Easter, as no closing date has been given.

The Lakeside Bakery is located at 4509 E. Superior St.

Johnson’s Bakery has been serving the community for 70 years and will continue to operate its West Duluth location.