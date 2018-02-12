Margaret Engebretson Announces Run for Congress in Wisconsin’s 7th District

The Democrat Will Challenge Incumbent GOP Congressman Sean Duffy

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Democrat Margaret Engebretson announced her candidacy to represent Wisconsin’s Seventh District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Engebretson is the first Democrat to officially enter the race against Republican Congressman Sean Duffy.

The Navy veteran is a UW-Superior graduate and now works as an attorney in Balsam Lake.

She says she’s running for Congress to represent the people of Northern Wisconsin and not major donors.

“The 2016 elections shook everyone up and I think people are finally woken up,” said Engebretson. “We’re headed down the wrong path. We’ve got big money that has control of our politics so severely.”

“I am running to support and defend democracy and it comes in many forms and this is one of them where they just don’t listen or respond to us anymore, but I will,” she added. “I’ll have their back.”

The primary election will be held on August 14th, 2018.