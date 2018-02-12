Martha’s Daughter Restaurant Opening This Week

Restaurant Is on East Superior Street at the Former Coney Island Location

DULUTH, Minn. – A new restaurant is about to officially open in Downtown Duluth inside the longtime former home of Coney Island.

Nyanyika Banda, the owner of Martha’s Daughter, describes her restaurant as “New American Seasonal” and “Farm to Table.”

On Monday, she gave us a look inside her new business on East Superior Street.

The menu will feature many different dishes like ramen, tacos, and local favorites like wild rice and duck.

Banda says she and her staff have spent the past six months getting the former Coney Island ready to open as a modern, urban restaurant.

“I’ve been working in restaurants since I was fifteen years old, so that’s about twenty years now, so I’ve definitely always wanted a place of my own and so it’s just really great that it’s finally happening,” said Banda.

Martha’s daughter will serve locally sourced and sustainable food.

They’re also using many products made by female business owners.

The restaurant will be open for reservation only this Wednesday and will open to the public for lunch, dinner, and late night specials starting this Thursday.