MN Psychological Association Takes Nominations for Healthy Workplace Awards

MN Psychologically Healthy Workplace Awards

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Psychological Association’s Annual Psychologically Healthy Workplace Awards competition is now taking nominations and applications.

Nominations for the awards program are open through Feb. 16.

The awards program recognizes organizations that make a commitment to programs and policies that foster employee health and well-being while enhancing organizational performance and productivity.

To enter, all companies need to do is have a representative go to www.apaexcellence.org/applynow.

If there are any winners selected this year, the awards will be presented on Sat., April 21, at the Minnesota Psychological Association’s annual convention to be held at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West in Plymouth.

Winners will receive a plaque, the ability to put a logo calling attention to the award on their website, and they will automatically be put into the running for recognition at the national level.