New Coffee Shop Offers “Common Ground” in Cloquet

Common Ground Coffee Bar and Deli Invites People of all Ages, Race and Ethicity to Gather for Friendship, Games, Entertainment

CLOQUET, Minn. – When it comes to getting a cup of coffee we’re often in a rush, heading through the drive thru looking to grab and go.

However, creators of a new coffee shop and deli in the City of Cloquet are looking to bring people together, creating common ground.

“I think as a culture we’ve kind of gotten away from inviting people in our homes,” said Board Member Julie Harris with the Kingdom Builders Ministries.

A warm cup of coffee and freshly baked treats both helping bring folks together.

“It’s kind of a community center feel,” said Harris. “Right now there are just not a lot of things to do in the evening, for families.”

Harris and her husband are spending countless hours as they partake in a new adventure.

It just so happens, Harris has experience when it comes to running a coffee shop. Now, she’s giving it a go once again.

“We all take responsibilities with the building,” said Harris. “The heart behind Common Ground is really to have a place to unify our community, to bring a space that people of all ages can come into.”

It’s important to Julie to keep a place in the community for conversation, games and live entertainment.

“We just feel like that’s the churches responsibility, is just to be whatever people need us to be,” said Harris.

Workers at Common Ground pride themselves on being open to every age, race and ethnicity.

“That’s where our name came from, all are welcome, there’s no one that’s excluded, everyone’s welcome,” said Harris.

From a friendly smile when you walk through the door to a happy handoff of items on the menu, staff members are looking forward to growing and diversifying the community, one visit at a time.

“We all have differences but really we have a lot more in common than we have different,” said Harris.

Common Ground Coffee Bar and Deli also offer soups, salads, sandwiches and Paninis.

In the coming months, Harris says she is looking to bring more live music and even movie nights to the shop.

If you’re interested in visiting the shop, it’s located at 103 Avenue C in Cloquet, Minnesota.

Click here for more information.