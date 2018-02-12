Police Looking for West Seventh Street Robbery Suspects

Incident Happened at Some Point Sunday

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Police are reporting that two masked individuals came into a residence Sunday and ransacked a house on the 2100 block of West Seventh Street.

A person in the home was unable to provide descriptions of the two suspects or an exact time when the incident occurred. It’s believed it happened at some point in the evening.

The Duluth Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. They told Fox 21, they are not sure if the suspects had weapons.