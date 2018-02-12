Taxi Ordinance on Docket for Duluth City Council Tonight

New Ordinance Would Make it Easier for Cabs to be Inspected

DULUTH, Minn.-Tonight, the Duluth City Council could be making some changes to who inspects taxis.

Right now, only two different service stations are authorized to conduct inspections that cabs must undergo to operate in the city.

If a proposed amendment is passed tonight, it would allow any mechanic certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence to inspect a cab. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft can already follow that rule.