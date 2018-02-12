Vote Expected Tonight on Flavored Tobacco Sales Ban

Duluth City Council Could Ban Flavored Tobacco Sales from Most Stores in the City

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council is expected to vote Monday on the controversial ordinance that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in most stores in the city.

The Duluth City Councilors who introduced it believe the ordinance would make it harder for kids to get flavored tobacco products, like menthol cigarettes, in Duluth.

But several local businesses have spoken out, worried the proposal would hurt their bottom line.