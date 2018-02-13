Fat Tuesday Kicks Off New Orleans’ 300th Anniversary

Mardi Gras parade honors New Orleans’ tricentennial

1/8 Float riders toss trinkets as the Krewe of Orpheus rolls in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

2/8 Members of the Krewe of Zulu march as their parade rolls on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

3/8 New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, and chief of police Michael Harrison ride on horseback at the start of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

5/8 A member of the walking club Mondo Kayo revels as they march and dance down the route of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

6/8 A military drill team marches during the Krewe of Thoth Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. The krewe’s original parade route was designed specifically to serve people who were unable to attend other parades in the city. The route passes in front of several extended healthcare facilities. Carnival season will culminate on Mardi Gras day this Tuesday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

7/8 A military drill team marches during the Krewe of Thoth Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. The krewe’s original parade route was designed specifically to serve people who were unable to attend other parades in the city. The route passes in front of several extended healthcare facilities. Carnival season will culminate on Mardi Gras day this Tuesday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tens of thousands of revelers descended on New Orleans streets for parades and rowdy fun as Mardi Gras capped the Carnival season in a city with a celebration of its own, its 300th anniversary.

The anniversary of this Louisiana port city will feature prominently in Fat Tuesday’s festivities.

Rex, New Orleans’ oldest parading Carnival group, is celebrating the tricentennial with 21 of its 28 floats commemorating its history from those who lived in the area before Europeans settled it in 1718 to the Battle of New Orleans in 1815. Other floats in the Rex parade include one for St. Louis Cathedral, the descendant of a church built the year of the city’s founding, and the yellow fever, which killed more than 41,000 people between 1815 and 1905.

Families jam the sidewalks and camp out in the broad medians to watch with small children often perched in wooden seats atop ladders near the front.

Although many people associate Mardi Gras with women flashing their breasts for beads, that occurs mostly in the French Quarter, often from Bourbon Street balconies.

Neighbors Christine Stephens and Tracy Thomas said they stay on the parade route, outside the French Quarter.

“Mardi Gras should be for everyone from 8 months to 88 years old,” Stephens said.

The holiday climaxes a two-week Carnival season, which draws about 1 million visitors and pumps about $840 million into the city’s economy, according to the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau. It also means two weeks of 12-hour, no-vacation shifts for the city’s police, who are reinforced by 165 state troopers and officers and deputies from half a dozen nearby areas.

The family party along the parade routes generally ends after the parades, but the French Quarter’s rowdier Mardi Gras continues until midnight, when a wedge of mounted New Orleans police officers clears the streets.