Fat Tuesday Sweets Help Fund Summer Camp

Eating household sweets on Fat Tuesday has been a longtime tradition.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Men of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Duluth are serving up pancakes for dinner Tuesday night.

In the past families would cook up all their household sweets, into pancakes, as a fat Tuesday tradition. The congregation is coming together for their Mardi Gras celebration.

“What we’ve turned it into is we’ve taken that pancake tradition supper and made it a fundraiser for our kids,” volunteer Luisa Vanoss said.

The money raised will help teens and young adults go to a summer music camp.

Volunteers say the pancake dinner also brings together all generations.