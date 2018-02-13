Final Superior Superintendent Candidates Answer Public Questions

The new superintendent will be announced late Tuesday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis., Tuesday night a new superintendent will be chosen for the Superior School District.

Dennis Goodwin, Francis Redmond and Amy Starzecki are all in the running. The school board and community members are asking the finalists an array of questions from handling funding issues to communication with the public.

“I’ll say visibility is a big one, meeting with the community, being there and being approachable in the community,” school board president Len Albrecht said.

Officials say all candidates have Midwest ties. Goodwin is from Arizona, Starzecki is from Duluth, and Redmond is from Madison.