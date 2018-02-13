Local Pub Serves Up New Orleans Cuisine

Carmody Irish Pub wants to celebrate Mardi Gras the traditional way in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- One local pub in downtown Duluth is serving up free food creole style.

Carmody Irish Pub located on E. Superior St. will be boiling up the traditional New Orleans crawfish all Tuesday night long. They’ll even teach you how to eat the popular craw fish.

“When the chef brings it in they just, they’ll elbow you out of the way to get to the table,” co owner Eddie Gleeson said.

Gleesen says the Irish Pub wants to celebrate tradition and another culture. The boil is happening right in front of the pub with a live band inside on Mardi Gras.