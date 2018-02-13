Police Looking for Missing Grand Rapids Teen

Last Seen Yesterday at 12:15 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17 year old girl named Bali Mariah Frazer.

Bali is five-feet, three-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair.

Bali was last seen on Feb. 12 at 12:15 p.m. where she left a meeting in Grand Rapids and has not been seen or heard from since.

Any information about Bali should be forward to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 326-3477.