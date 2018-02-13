St. Louis County Board Votes to Oppose Splitting Up County

Final Vote on Resolution Will be Held Feb. 27 at County Board Meeting

DULUTH, Minn.-The St. Louis County Board voted 5-2 against supporting legislation that would pursue splitting up the county.

The final vote on the resolution will be at their next board meeting Feb. 27.

Commissioners Tom Rukavina and Mike Jugovich were the two voting no. Splitting Minnesota’s largest county isn’t a new idea.

A Rukavina-backed referendum bill passed the House in 1996 but got no further. Rukavina says St. Louis County revenue from the Iron Range’s mining industry gets spent disproportionately on the Duluth area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.