Women’s Memorial March Honors Murdered and Missing Native Women

Event Aims to Increase Awareness of Human Trafficking and Violence Against Women

DULUTH, Minn. – The third annual Women’s Memorial March paraded through Downtown Duluth Tuesday.

The march aims to raise awareness about the many murdered and missing native women throughout North America.

The event began with a ceremony honoring native lives lost to violence.

Organizers say remembering victims is important in ending human trafficking, a problem that affects many in the native community.

“Many of the communities right here locally in Minnesota, we’re so touched by the loss of our loved ones or the missing loved ones so It’s really close to home here in Minnesota,” said Rene Ann Goodrich of the Native Lives Matter Coalition.

This year’s event also included organizations opposing the Enbridge Line Three pipeline.

They believe there’s a link between industry and the exploitation of native women.

“I see a lot of problems in our community,” said Shawn Carr of the organization Idle No More. “I don’t like to just stand by, I like to help try to correct things when I see things are wrong and this is my way of helping out.”

“In order to help stop some of the violence that’s occurring is that there needs to be more respect of indigenous peoples and indigenous cultures,” added Goodrich.

Women’s memorial marches are happening all across America this week building awareness for violence against native women.