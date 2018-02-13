Workforce Solutions Series Helps Businesses Recruit and Retain Workers

Tuesday's Session Was the First of Three in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Local businesses learned all about how to find new employees and keep current ones at a session held in Duluth.

Tuesday’s event was the first in the City of Duluth’s Workforce Development Series.

Speakers gave business leaders tips and strategies about how to better motivate and retain workers in today’s economy.

“The intention is to give the employers that attend some takeaway, so you don’t just come here and get talked at but you’re going to actually walk away with things that you could implement in your own organization,” said Paula Reed, Manager of Workforce Development for the City of Duluth.

The series will continue in April and May with more sessions to engage businesses.