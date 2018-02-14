Duluth Church Offers Drive-Thru Ash Wednesday Service

Our Savior's Lutheran Church Offered Prayer and Ashes for People Unable to Attend Mass

DULUTH, Minn. – Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent on the Christian calendar.

For Christians seeking convenience, a West Duluth church offered a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service in their parking lot.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Grand Avenue wanted everyone in Duluth to have an easy opportunity to receive ashes this Wednesday, even if they couldn’t make it to a traditional church service.

For two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, the church’s parking lot became a makeshift chapel, open to everyone driving by on Grand Avenue.

“We weren’t able to get to the evening service so it worked out great with our schedules today,” said Molly Long after attending the drive-thru service.

Parishioners could drive up, roll down their window, and order a personal prayer and ash service to go.

“We start out with an explanation of what Ash Wednesday is, we read from the bible Psalm 51,” explained Liz Davis, Pastor at Our Savior’s. “Then we mark with ash on someone’s forehead remember you’re dust and to dust you shall return and then we send them on their way.”

The service was designed for believers with busy schedules and motorists who can’t drive at night.

“It’s an opportunity for us to go out to where people are and make it easy first step for people to encounter God and Christianity,” said Davis.

This was the first year Our Savior’s offered a drive-thru option. They also had a traditional Ash Wednesday service in the church at 7:00 p.m.