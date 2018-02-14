The Duluth Downtown Waterfront District Is In A Giving Mood

Duluth Downtown Waterfront District gave out the candy from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – People passing through the Holiday Center in downtown Duluth were in for a treat on this Valentine’s Day.

They received candy hearts as they walked through the Skywalk.

It’s a way for the Duluth Downtown Waterfront District Clean and Safe Team to show its gratitude.

The candy had a special message on it that reads: we love having you in the downtown waterfront.

“I get a lot of smiles from people and a lot of thank you,” said Clean and Safe Team Ambassador Gordon Sather. “And I appreciate the interaction that I have with folks.”

Giving out the free candy has been a 12 year tradition for the Clean and Safe Team.