Duluth Edison Charter School North Star Academy Celebrates Reading Month

Students from many grade levels went outside to cheer on their classmates.

DULUTH, Minn. -Students at Duluth Edison Charter School North Star Academy had a special race.

Feb. is I Love to Read Month and students have been learning about the history of John Beargrease and the Iditarod.

They’re honoring John Beargrease with sled-less dog races.

Fifth graders took it outdoors and made their way down the trails.

“It builds wonderful teamwork and students are learning about cooperation and just putting themselves in a situation where they might not have had that experience,” said Fifth Grade Teacher Katie Dols.

Other activities for I Love to Read Month at the school are mushing day, mystery readers and read ins.