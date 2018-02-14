Local Businesses Preparing for Minnesota’s B20 Mandate

All Diesel Sold in Minnesota Must Contain Twenty Percent Bio-Diesel by May 1, 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting on May 1st, all diesel sold in Minnesota will have to contain at least twenty percent bio-diesel.

Right now, all diesel must be ten percent bio-diesel in the summer and five percent the rest of the year.

State officials were in Duluth Wednesday preparing business leaders to comply with the upcoming “B20” mandate.

“People are always afraid of things that are new and we want to demystify that newness for them and show them and reassure them that this is something that they have already been doing and that they’re perfectly capable of going to that next step,” said Julie Quinn from the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

In the winter, the state’s bio-diesel requirement will remain five percent.