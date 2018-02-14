Mac and The Big Cheese Bring Funny Flavor to Cooking Show

Comedy Duo will be Presenting at Duluth Sports Show

DULUTH, Minn. – The 52nd Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel and RV Show is starting up in Duluth Wednesday.

The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 18 at The Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center.

There is not a lack of entertainment and information to take in at the show.

A presentation you won’t want to miss is with Mac and The Big Cheese.

Pat Mac and Mike “The Big Cheese” Flaverman will be displaying their ultimate outdoor cooking tips.

The chefs will help anyone step up their outdoor cooking talents.

Mac and the Big Cheese have over 27 years of standup comedy experience between them and dozens of years of cooking expertise as well.

They have been featured on the Travel Channel, TRuTV, Showtime, Motor Home Magazine and more.

The duo will be performing daily in Paulucci Hall at The DECC.

Wednesday, February 14th 6:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 15th 6:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Friday, February 16th 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 17th 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18th 12:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.



To learn more about Mac and The Big Cheese head to ultimateoutdoorcooking.com.

More information about the sports show can be found at minnesotasportshow.com.