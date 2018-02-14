Northland Florists Busy On Valentine’s Day

A recent national survey showed consumers are expected to spend an average $143 on Valentine's Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for florists.

Here in the Northland it’s no different.

Engwall Florist and Gifts in Duluth saw its first customer at 6:30 a.m.

The most popular purchase has been roses.

Engwall employees tell us they didn’t receive too many crazy requests this year.

People have been sticking with the usual…candy, bears and flowers.

“Flowers are just representative of just a great feeling, passing on of emotion,” said Engwall Florist and Gifts Owner Rod Saline. “Flowers are just one of those symbols that help us express lots of emotion and especially love.”

