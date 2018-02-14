Preparing Restaurants for Valentines Day

The New Scenic Cafe receives some reservations a year in advance.

DULUTH, Minn.- Its Valentine’s Day which for some means taking your partner out for a bite to eat, making it a busy day in the kitchen for Northland eateries.

The New Scenic Cafe says they stock up on over %50 more food and ingredients than usual for Valentine’s Day. To honor couples that can’t celebrate on a week night the restaurant is extending the special menu into the weekend.

“I think it’s appreciation, I think it’s nice to allow them to come in at a different time, and not feel so rushed that they have to be here on Valentine’s Day,” chef Scott Graden said.

Restaurants prepare for Valentine’s Day plenty in advance. Owners say they receive some reservations one year ahead of time but there are always walk-ins and they do their best to serve every valentine.