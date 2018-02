Trampled by Turtles to Tour Again

Tour Will Begin May 4 in St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth-based band Trampled by Turtles has announced they will be touring again starting May 4 in St. Paul.

May 4 will also be the day they release a new album titled “Life is Good on the Open Road.”

In October of 2016, the band announced they would be taking a hiatus after spending 13 years on the road.

To find out more about their news album and get tickets for upcoming shows, visit this website.