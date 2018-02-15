CHUM Community Hosts Legislative Send-off

DULUTH, Minn. – The CHUM Food Shelf in Duluth opened its doors for a legislative sendoff.

The meeting was with elected state representatives to inform them of issues CHUM says matter the most to them.

“Often the needs of people who are homeless are not heard. So we can really work for affordable housing and make sure that there’s bonding to make more of that,” said CHUM Executive Director Lee Stuart. “Duluth has 571 households on the waiting list for housing, so it’s critical that we get more resources to build that.”

It was also a time to wish legislators well before they head to the state capitol.

CHUM appreciates their efforts to help eliminate the housing and homelessness crisis in the Northland.

“We’re also seeking more easier access to child care for families who are experiencing homelessness,” said Stuart. “There’s a federal regulation that Minnesota hasn’t adopted yet, which allows for an expedited application for families who are experiencing homelessness.”

The next legislative session starts Feb. 20.

CHUM has plans to take two buses to St. Paul on March 6 and 13.

