Drivers Washing Away Winter Blues

Local car washes are booming with business during this warmer weather.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s starting to feel like spring is in the air, many drivers today lined up at the car wash cleaning away the winter blues.

Workers at the Miller Hill Car Wash say sunny days are the perfect time to clean up the inside and outside of your vehicle.

“Plus people are really dirty after the winter on the inside,” manager Payton Sullivan said. “So people are starting to think about spring I think.”

The car wash was busy all day long.

Workers say the warmer weather is a good time to get all the salt off your vehicle and claim a nice clean car could boost your attitude.