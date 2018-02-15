Eskomos Boy’s Basketball Back At Full Strength

Esko Ranked 6th in Class AA

ESKO, Minn- The Esko Boy’s Basketball Team is riding a six game winning streak and are ranked 6th in the state as well as number one in their section. The Eskomos faced an uphill battle to start the season with several key players going down due to injury. Now they’re at back full strength and just in time for the playoffs.

Head Coach Mike Devney says, “I think the most important thing in team athletics is team unity and synergy, whatever you want to call it. I think this team has got that. I expect them to do some good things. Expectations are high.”

Senior Guard Ryan Panstar adding, “I think going into the playoffs this year, we’ll be thinking about last year and how it felt losing and being one game shy of going to states. It will make us work harder and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”