Polar Plungers to Dive into Frigid Lake Superior Saturday

Duluth Polar Bear Plunge Supports Special Olympics Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of brave souls will be jumping into the frigid waters of Lake Superior this weekend and it’s all for a good cause.

The Duluth Polar Bear Plunge, benefitting Special Olympics Minnesota, is Saturday.

“Special Olympics athletes, just in our area, we have a few hundred people. There’s 8,000 in the state and they range anywhere from six, seven years old all the way up to senior citizens,” said Duluth Police Officer Mike Thamm.

All money raised through this fundraiser supports Special Olympics athletes as they train and compete in a wide range of sports.

“They’re doing basketball, bowling, they’re doing golf, track and field obviously, but there’s swimming, equestrian horseback riding,” explained Officer Thamm.

The Polar Bear Plunge is still taking registrations to jump, as well as, donations.

If you’d like to support FOX 21’s team, click here.

To learn more about the plunge, head to plungemn.org.