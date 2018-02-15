Saints Top UMAC Baseball/ Softball Preseason Polls

St.Scholastica Picked to Repeat As UMAC Champions in Baseball and Softball

DULUTH, Minn- The UMAC Coaches Poll has picked St.Scholastica to win their 22nd straight confernce title. Wisconsin-Superior has been tagged to finish 3rd with 45 points, Northland Collge slates in at 5th.

St.Scholastica also picked by the UMAC Coaches to repeat as the conference champions with 61 points and 6 first place votes. Wisconsin-Superior in at 4th with 47 points, but still received a 1st place vote. Northland College is in 8th with 23 points.