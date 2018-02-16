Cool School Plunge Held Today

Another Polar Plunge Takes Place Tomorrow in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.-The staff from Fox 21 is diving into Lake Superior tomorrow for the Polar Plunge, but today some local high school students took center stage.

Today’s plunge was also meant to raise money for Special Olympics. Students from across the region gathered in Canal Park as part of their special event the Cool School Plunge.

Some of the participants Fox 21 talked to said jumping in Lake Superior in February is not something you should do alone.

“I think we all pushed each other to do this today,” said Abby Haugen, a junior at Proctor High School. “I don’t know if I would do it alone. With all my friends around, it’s a little more fun.”

To find out how to donate to the Fox 21 team of plungers, visit this link.

The Plunge begins at 2 p.m. tomorrow in Canal Park.