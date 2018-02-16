Duluth Sports Show Continues

Events Continue Through Sunday

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Sports Show has been packing the DECC for much of the week and that trend is expected to continue through the weekend.

The event showcases a variety of outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and camping.

Staff from the show tell Fox 21 they try to change things up every year to keep people coming back.

“We try and keep it fresh so every year there’s a new product here,” said Chris Navratil, the show’s floor manager. “And this year is no exception. There’s a lot of nice new exhibits.”

One of the top draws to the event is a rainbow trout fishing pond. The show runs through Sunday.