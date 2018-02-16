Little Hands Big Hearts Spreading Awareness in the Northland

The newborn center at St. Luke's is giving away adorable winter gear.

DULUTH, Minn.- February is National Heart Month and St. Luke’s Hospital is spreading awareness with an adorable program.

Every baby born this month is given a hand knit red hat. The campaign Little Hats Big Hearts aims to spread awareness for the variety of resources available for congenital heart defects in infants.

“Very rewarding just to know that there’s other people out there, who are dealing with definitely more of a burden to take on and know that you’re supported very widely,” birthing center R.N. Stephanie Jahn said.

The little hats are donated by the American Heart Association and community members. Families battle CHD looking for support can contact the American Heart Association.