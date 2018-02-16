Preparing for the Polar Plunge

Volunteers are busy setting up in Canal Park.

DULUTH, Minn.-Friday volunteers were busy working in Canal Park setting up for the long awaited Polar Plunge.

Although we’ve been talking a lot about the weather and chilly temperatures, the most important topic are the kids benefiting from the fundraiser.

“You’re giving people opportunities that they might not otherwise have,” Duluth Police Officer Mike Thamm said. “It’s a great time.”

Even if you aren’t jumping come on by Saturday to see the full set up and cheer everyone on.